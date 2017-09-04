Tyonek Awarded $15.4M Contract to Support U.S. Coast Guard

TFab Defense Systems, LLC (TFD), a subsidiary of Tyonek Manufacturing Group, Inc. (TMG) and Tyonek Native Corporation (TNC), has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Coast Guard to manufacture and deliver HC-144B Minotaur mission system operator consoles, aircraft integration kits, and spare parts to support U.S. Coast Guard aviation requirements.

"We are excited to begin work with the U.S Coast Guard on this important program. This is Tyonek's first contract award from the Coast Guard and we look forward to a long-standing relationship with this customer," said Steve Adlich, President, TMG. "Our team is committed to the success of this mission and ready to support the complex manufacturing requirements of the HC-144B Minotaur program."





For the Minotaur program, TFD will manufacture and deliver up to 32 HC-144B Minotaur mission system operator consoles (two per aircraft), and up to 16 HC-144B Minotaur mission system aircraft integration kits in accordance with government-provided specifications and tolerances. All manufacturing and support work for this program will be conducted at Tyonek's Madison, AL facility.

