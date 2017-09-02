Kratos Receives $2.2 M in Contract Awards for High Performance Jet Unmanned Aerial Aircraft and Related Services

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Unmanned Systems Division (USD) has recently received $2.2 million in contract awards for one of its newest high performance jet powered unmanned aerial drone aircraft and related services. This new unmanned drone system is scheduled to be delivered within the next 12 months. Kratos USD is a leading provider of high performance jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems for tactical and target threat emulation requirements. Work under these contract awards will be performed at a secure Kratos manufacturing facility, and at customer locations. Due to competitive, customer related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to these contract awards.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, "Kratos is focused on rapidly designing, demonstrating, and fielding the highest performance unmanned aerial drone systems in the world, and we are very proud to be working with this important customer on this next generation UAS."





