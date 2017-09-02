Leidos Awarded Prime Contract by U.S. Navy for Tactical Signature Guidance Support Services

Leidos, a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, was awarded a prime contract by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division (NSWCCD) for tactical signature guidance support services. This cost-plus fixed-fee contract has a one-year base with four one-year options, and a total contract value of approximately $31.4 million if all options are exercised. Work will primarily be performed in Bethesda, Md.

Under this contract, Leidos will provide scientific, engineering, technical, and program management services in support of signature guidance and tactical decision aids for naval ships, submarines, air, and shore-based undersea systems. This includes associated software and system development, updates, integration and testing. With more than 20 years of direct tactical signature guidance support, the company's experienced team will rely on their technical excellence and cooperative management to achieve the Navy's goals.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Submarine Electricity Transmission Systems Market Research Report 2017

"This win emphasizes our commitment to supporting NSWC Carderock in the performance of its vital missions," said Leidos Group President Mike Chagnon. "Through our efforts on key Navy contracts, such as the Signature Trainer Support contract, Leidos is well-versed in the software and technical requirements of this program."

Source : Leidos - view original press release