Curtiss-Wright Awarded $49 M Contract for U.S. Naval Defense Platforms

Curtiss-Wright Corporation today announced that it has been awarded a contract valued in excess of $49 million to provide valves for the U.S. Navy’s Virginia-class submarines and Ford-class aircraft carriers. The award was received from Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. (BPMI) to support ship construction and spare parts procurement. The contract includes FY17 orders for two ship sets of submarine propulsion plant valves and a FY17 order for aircraft carrier propulsion plant valves.

“We are pleased to have been awarded this important naval defense contract, which reflects Curtiss-Wright’s long-standing relationships and continued support of these critical U.S. naval defense platforms,” said David C. Adams, Chairman and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Since the inception of nuclear powered ships, Curtiss-Wright’s commitment to providing the most advanced and reliable technologies has ensured our continued participation in these significant defense programs, which continue to receive strong Congressional support. Further, our innovative products and reliable solutions support the U.S. Navy’s cost and delivery targets, while reinforcing the fleet readiness commitments for both platforms.”





Curtiss-Wright is performing the work at its facility in East Farmingdale, N.Y., a business unit of Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial division within the Commercial/Industrial segment. Engineering and manufacturing has commenced and will continue through 2021.

For over 60 years, Curtiss-Wright has ensured safe, reliable operations by supplying innovative, high-performance products for every nuclear submarine and aircraft carrier commissioned by the U.S. Navy. In addition, Curtiss-Wright technologies, such as power-dense motors and enhanced valve designs, enable more efficient operations, reduce manpower and cost, and increase safety.

Source : Curtiss-Wright Controls - view original press release