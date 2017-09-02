AerData STREAM and Transition Services Chosen by Monarch for Transition of Leased Aircraft

Boeing, through its subsidiary AerData, today announced that Monarch has chosen AerData Secure Technical Records for Electronic Asset Management (STREAM) and transition services for its fleet of 36 Airbus A320s in readiness for lease transition.

“We are pleased to have signed up to STREAM,” said Nils Christy, Monarch Chief Operating Officer. “As we look ahead to our first Boeing 737 MAX 8 arriving next year it is very important to have a seamless transition. This service will be a great asset in the countdown to delivery and the move to the new Boeing fleet.”





STREAM allows for smooth and efficient transition of aircraft and easy remarketing by airlines, lessors and MROs. A secure and web-enabled system, STREAM allows for the management of records relating to the entire history of aircraft and associated assets, and it is proven to save cost over the life of an aircraft and during redelivery.

“AerData is thrilled to expand our partnership with Monarch, supporting their end-of-lease program through STREAM and the expertise of our technical services team,” said Matt Bull, AerData Chief Executive Officer. “The combination of the professional Monarch team, innovative AerData software and our talented services team will ensure smooth and efficient fleet transition.”

Source : The Boeing Company - view original press release