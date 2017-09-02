General Dynamics Awarded Hydra-70 Rocket Program Contract

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), was recently awarded a $60 million contract modification by the U.S. Army Contracting Command in Redstone Arsenal, Ala., for production of the 2.75"/70mm Hydra-70 air-to-ground rocket system for U.S. military services and Foreign Military Sales customers. This option was exercised as part of a supplies contract originally awarded to General Dynamics in 2014.

Hydra-70 is a family of unguided rockets offering several warhead configurations that enable an aircrew to match the rocket to the specific mission. Rockets can be fired from a variety of rotary and fixed-wing platforms, including the U.S. Army Apache and U.S. Marine Corps Cobra attack helicopters, the U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon and combat aircraft of many nations worldwide.





"The versatility, reliability and affordability of the Hydra-70 rockets make them a lethality solution across multiple combat scenarios," said Eric Ellis, vice president and general manager for tactical air munitions, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems. "We look forward to continuing to provide this critical munition to the U.S. warfighters and allies."

Source : General Dynamics Ordnance - view original press release