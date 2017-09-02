CACI Awarded $51 M Task Order to Provide Software Development Support to U.S. Air Force 90th Cyberspace Operations Squadron

CACI International Inc (CACI) announced today it has been awarded a $51 million task order to provide software development support to the 90th Cyberspace Operations Squadron (90th COS), a subordinate unit of the 24th Air Force, the Air Force’s component to U.S. Cyber Command. The three-year task order, awarded under the Network-Centric Solutions-2 (NETCENTS-2) contract vehicle, represents continuing business for CACI.

The 90th COS integrates and innovates to rapidly develop, deploy, and train cyber capabilities to maintain high levels of readiness in order to achieve military objectives across the warfighting domains. Under the contract, CACI will continue to provide software development and operational support for the Air, Space, and Cyberspace Constructive Environment – Information Operations Simulation (ACE-IOS) suite of models, tools, and utilities used for computer assisted exercises. CACI will also provide technical and architecture support to the 90th COS Cyber Simulation Center, enabling cyber exercises, training, experimentation, development, and fielding of cyber capabilities. This work builds upon CACI’s extensive experience supporting cyberspace training and simulation software development to ensure our Armed Forces are mission-ready.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global M2M Network Security Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2017

John Mengucci, CACI’s Chief Operating Officer said, “CACI has a proven track record of providing high-quality software development and warfighter training support to this U.S. Air Force customer. Our work helps equip Air Force cyber warriors with the training needed to counter cyber threats.”

According to CACI President and Chief Executive Officer Ken Asbury, “This win reinforces CACI’s strong relationship with our U.S. Air Force customers and continues CACI’s key role at the forefront of delivering cyber training for America’s military. We remain committed to providing the innovative solutions and services our government customers need to keep our nation safe.”

Source : CACI International Inc - view original press release