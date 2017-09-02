Thales and Japan Airlines Celebrate the Entry Into Service of Their First Newly Configured Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with AVANT IFE System

Thales and Japan Airlines welcome the entry into service of the Boeing 787-9 newly configured aircraft equipped with AVANT In-Flight Entertainment system. The new JAL Sky Suite 787-9 cabin on the airline’s Tokyo Narita to Kuala Lumpur route debuted this summer.

The aircraft utilizes the latest Magic VI system which includes applications customized to Japan Airlines – On-Boarding Shopping, Meal Order and Sky Manga.

Japan Airlines is the first airline to have chosen AVANT on the Boeing 787 series.

Japan Airlines is a long-term, valued Thales customer who is the first Asian airline to choose AVANT on the Boeing 787 series. AVANT offers a state-of-the-art Android-based IFE solution with customizable passenger experience and an extensive selection of features and applications.

The Boeing 787-9 aircraft, equipped with AVANT, utilizes the latest Magic VI system which includes Audio and Video On Demand (AVOD), games and applications customized to JAL – On-Boarding Shopping, Meal Order and Sky Manga, eBook application. Magic VI offers in total 300 movies, videos and music programs for passengers to enjoy right at their fingertips. The newly configured aircraft has 52 business class, 35 premium economy class and 116 economy class seats.

Japan Airlines’ decision to use AVANT on Boeing 787-9 linefit fleet testifies the utmost satisfaction the system brings to their passengers. The airline also operates Thales IFE systems on their Boeing 767, Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 aircraft, flying across domestic and international routes.

