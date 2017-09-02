Boeing Donates $1 M to Assist Hurricane Harvey Recovery and Relief Efforts

The Boeing Company [BA] is committing $1 million from the Boeing Charitable Trust to assist with disaster relief across Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the company announced today. The contributions will be directed through the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

"Our thoughts are with all our neighbors and teammates throughout Texas who are dealing with the unprecedented impact from Hurricane Harvey," said Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing chairman, president and CEO. "The American Red Cross is the most effective organization to put this contribution to work as it quickly brings recovery and relief efforts to those residents hardest hit by this devastating storm."





In addition to corporate charitable and in-kind investments, Boeing employees give to their local communities by participating in volunteer programs, gift matching programs and the Employees Community Fund of Boeing. Consistent with Boeing employee gift match programs, the company will match qualifying employee contributions made to American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief.

"The Red Cross is working around the clock in extremely challenging conditions in Texas to help people impacted by Hurricane Harvey," said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. "We couldn't do it without the generosity of our amazing donors like Boeing. With their support, the Red Cross can be there when disaster strikes to respond with shelter, food and the necessary supplies to ensure people are cared for, and to help during the recovery process. We're extremely grateful for their support."

Disaster relief efforts in the region align with Boeing's ongoing commitment to the communities where the company has a presence. Boeing employs close to 4,000 people in Texas and supports an estimated 39,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state. Boeing is active and engaged in Texas communities, contributing more than $3.2 million in charitable contributions in 2016.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release