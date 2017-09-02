NIAS Coordinating Unmanned Aircraft System Demonstration Flights for InterDrone Participants and Industry Professionals

In collaboration with InterDrone the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems (NIAS), Nevada State College (NSC) and the City of Henderson are promoting unmanned aircraft system (UAS) demonstration flights at the Henderson Unmanned Vehicle Range (HUVR) in advance of InterDrone. The demonstration flights will be coordinated by NIAS and conducted at HUVR located at NSC. Several commercial UAS companies will demonstrate different flight profiles and operations during the event. The flight demonstrations will be conducted from 8:00 – 11:00 AM PST on Tuesday, September 5th. Individuals from local industry, InterDrone attendees and exhibitors are invited to attend.

"InterDrone is a great show for the commercial UAS industry," said Mark Barker the Director of Business Development and Marketing for the NIAS. "It's a perfect opportunity for us to showcase the new urban UAS test range in Henderson at Nevada State College, and to foster the on-going relationship with InterDrone and the state of Nevada."





"We are excited to be partnering with HUVR, the Henderson Unmanned Vehicle Range, to allow some of the thousands coming to InterDrone 2017 to experience the latest commercial drone technology up close and in real flying conditions," said Ted Bahr, Chairman and Founder of InterDrone, the largest dedicated commercial drone show in North America.

"Having HUVR on the NSC campus allows our students to engage in state-of-the-art data analytics. While UAS provides a unique platform to capture data, what is more important is making sense of the information. We want our students to participate in this field," said Andy Kuniyuki, Dean, School of Liberal Arts & Sciences at NSC.

The HUVR UAS test range is being developed in cooperation with the city of Henderson, NIAS and NSC for the purpose of facilitating commercial UAS testing, development and training. HUVR offers an urban area with easy access, facilities and open airspace.

Source : Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems - view original press release