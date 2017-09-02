Black Construction Awarded $78 M Navy Live-Fire Training Range Design-Build Contract

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, today announced that its Guam-based subsidiary, Black Construction Corporation (BCC) has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $78 million by the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command for the design and construction of a live-fire training range complex at Northwest Field, Naval Support Activity Andersen. BCC is the largest and longest-serving general contracting company in Guam and provides comprehensive construction services throughout the Western Pacific region.

The project entails the design and construction of four live-fire training range complex and supporting structures. Supporting structures include range maintenance building, known distance rifle/pistol range administration building, area distribution node with radio frequency communication tower and two surface radar/camera sites. Work on the project is expected to commence in October 2017 with substantial completion anticipated by November 2020. The contract value will be included in the Company’s reported third quarter 2017 backlog.





