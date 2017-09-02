Elbit Systems Awarded an Approximately $93 M Contract to Perform an F-5 Upgrade Program for an Asia-Pacific Country

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded an approximately $93 million contract from an Asia-Pacific country to upgrade its F-5 aircraft fleet. The contract will be performed over a three-year period. Under the upgrade contract, Elbit Systems will supply the F-5 with cutting-edge systems, including Head-Up Displays (HUDs), an advanced cockpit, radars, weapon delivery and navigation systems, as well as DASH IV Head Mounted Systems.

Yoram Shmuely, Elbit Systems Aerospace Division's General Manager, commented: "We are proud to have been selected to perform this upgrade program, building on our vast know-how and experience in F-5 modernization projects. We have witnessed a growing demand for similar upgrades, and we trust that further customers will follow, benefiting from a mature aircraft upgraded with the most advanced technology in the market."





Elbit Systems is a world leader in fixed-wing aircraft and helicopter upgrade programs, integrating advanced weapons, communications, navigation, electro-optical and EW systems to provide the advanced net-centric capabilities vital for today's fast-paced missions.

