ViaSat Opens New Asia-Pacific Headquarters in Melbourne

ViaSat Inc. a global broadband services and technology company, today announced the opening of its new Asia-Pacific (APAC) headquarters, located in Melbourne. The office was opened today by ViaSat's Peter Girvan, vice president, APAC, with distinguished guests in attendance, including Minister for Small Business, Innovation and Trade Philip Dalidakis, and representatives from key regional customers and partners.

Minister Dalidakis commented, "We are delighted that ViaSat has chosen Melbourne as the home for the company's Asia Pacific headquarters, here in Australia's digital technology capital. ViaSat is a leading global communications infrastructure and services innovator and we are proud to have this growing company as part of our tech ecosystem."





The new office is a signal of growth. It represents the extraordinary need for new technologies and services across data communications, for which ViaSat is extremely proud to deliver. Establishing Melbourne as the location of its APAC headquarters will enable the Company to further build on commitments made to existing customers, including nbn™ and Qantas, as well as expand its services and support efforts in the region.

The office will also serve as the base for many of ViaSat's high-profile regional innovations, including its next-generation ultra-high capacity satellite platform known as ViaSat-3. ViaSat-3 is poised to deliver more than 1-Terabit per second (Tbps) of total network capacity to the region, which could power 100 megabit-per-second internet service to homes and high definition, video-streaming Wi-Fi on commercial and government aircraft. Today, ViaSat is recognized as a global leader in broadband communications bringing high-speed, high-quality internet to millions of users in hard-to-reach places, such as commercial aircraft, business jets, government aircraft, maritime vessels and rural communities.

"Increased interest and adoption for our satellite-based residential broadband services, technologies and consumer mobility applications coupled with high demand for our military communications solutions have enabled ViaSat to consistently grow its Asia-Pacific customer base," said Peter Girvan. "This acceleration continues to call for more unique, innovative and effective communications solutions to meet consumer, enterprise, government and military interests. By bringing our new Asia-Pacific headquarters to Melbourne, we can strengthen our regional services and support footprint as well as increase our collaboration efforts with our customer engineering teams - which we believe will position ViaSat for long-term success."

Source : ViaSat, Inc. - view original press release