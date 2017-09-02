BAE Systems Showcases Digital Defence Technology

BAE Systems Australia’s immersive 3D technology which is being used to provide the Australian Defence Force (ADF) with a capability edge will be on show at SimTecT, being held in Sydney this week.

Those attending the event will be able to explore a new digital periscope on the Collins Class submarines and ‘explore’ the AMV35 being offered by BAE Systems for the Australian Government’s LAND 400 program.



The 3D immersive technology combines the ‘DNA’ from CAD and gaming software. It delivers substantial benefits for realising a design in collaboration with multiple partners, provides risk mitigation for product maturity and significantly de-risks construction/manufacture.



BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive Glynn Phillips said:



“This technology provides for a ‘single point of truth’ for designers and engineers – as well as our customer – regardless of where they are located.



“It is a real game changer to move from traditional paper plans and documents required for major manufacturing projects to a fully digital design and manufacturing environment.



“The technology can also be used to identify and solve installation, maintenance, safety and production issues before construction even starts and is a low cost, desk top training tool.”



Because the immersion is built to scale, it ‘feels real’ and can help designers, engineers, the customer and end user determine the accessibility of equipment for users and maintenance, preventing issues that could hamper production work or create safety hazards during the build or maintenance.



Once solutions are identified they can be trialled and demonstrated to stakeholders and the customer to ensure issues are resolved before the design is finalised.



This approach has enabled substantial de-risking of the UK Royal Navy’s Type 26 Global Combat Ship construction which began in July. The technology has been used to identify and mitigate potential safety and construction hazards during the digital phase, avoiding costly delays and ensuring a safer workplace.



Similar 3D technology is also being used by the company’s maritime sustainment team at Williamstown in Victoria to support the mast design stage of the wider upgrades to the ANZAC fleet as part of the ANZAC Midlife Capability Assurance Program (AMCAP) to be undertaken at Henderson in Western Australia.

