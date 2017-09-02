Universal Synaptics Renews Exclusive Distribution Contract with Derco

Derco, a Lockheed Martin Company, has signed a contract renewal with Universal Synaptics for the Intermittent Fault Detection & Isolation System (IFDIS™) and the portable Voyager Intermittent Fault Detector (VIFD™).

This extends a successful partnership that began in 2010 and allows Derco to continue providing specialized avionic repair services to customers worldwide.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market Research Report 2017

The IFDIS™ is used to detect intermittent and other signal path errors or “ghost faults” in nearly any piece of electronic equipment or wiring on any platform including C-130, F-16, and UH-60. Identifying faults and eliminating failures during testing saves operators time and maintenance costs. At the heart of the IFDIS™ is patented intermittent fault detection circuitry that continuously monitors each electrical path in the unit chassis. During testing the IFDIS detects, logs and isolates any intermittent event that occurs, and then graphically displays the failing circuits to the operator to facilitate quick and efficient repairs.

This benefit was demonstrated by the Department of Defense, who voted the IFDIS™ the Great Ideas Competition Winner in 2010 and 2012. In June 2017, NAVAIR News featured an article about the savings the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest experienced after implementing the IFDIS to troubleshoot F/A-18 Generator Converter Units (GCU). A problematic GCU had passed a visual inspection test, test program inspection check, and Aircraft Engine Components Test Stand, before the IFDIS revealed an intermittent pushed pin issue with the GCU wiring harness.

“The IFDIS™ product has transformed how operators address intermittent faults,” said Kaan Tuncel, director of strategic partnerships for Derco. “We are proud to continue our partnership with Universal Synaptics as the exclusive distributor. It allows us to provide customers with reliable and economic testing while saving them from prematurely purchasing a new unit.”

Derco also utilizes the IFDIS™ product in its FAA Part 145 certified repair shop to improve the overall reliability of high failure rate avionics.

“We chose to continue partnering with Derco because they recognize the importance of supporting operators’ maintenance and mission goals through quality parts and sophisticated testing,” said Ken Anderson, Universal Synaptics vice president. “Derco recognized the potential of our technology early on and has continued providing the avionics cost-savings and reliability throughout the industry.”

Source : Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) - view original press release