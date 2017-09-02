EPA Awards CSRA Contract With Potential $115 M Value

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Office of Environmental Information (OEI) has awarded a contract to SRA International Inc. a subsidiary of CSRA Inc. The contract has a potential value of $115 million. CSRA was one of seven awardees for the EPA Information Technology Solutions – Business Information Strategic Support III (ITS-BISS III) FA1 Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.

"For nearly 20 years, CSRA has provided management, technical advisory, and assistance for the EPA, and we are excited to continue this work," said Executive Vice President Paul Nedzbala, head of CSRA's Health and Civil Group. "I am proud of our team's passion for supporting OEI and its mission of protecting the health and well-being of all Americans. We look forward to this new chapter and using innovation to solve complex challenges for our customers."





ITS-BISS III is a third-generation, agency-wide contract for a broad range of information technology and professional services with an emphasis on integrated program and project management support. CSRA has held all former incumbent contracts and leads all other awardees in terms of staff and revenue under ITS-BISS II, the current vehicle. CSRA's predecessor, SRA International, has assisted OEI since 1999.

Source : The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's - view original press release