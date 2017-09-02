Kratos Receives $3.8 M in Specialized C5ISR Modular System and Equipment Orders

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Modular Systems Division (MSD) recently received approximately $3.8 million in specialized command, control, communication, computing, combat and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) modular system and equipment orders. MSD is a leading provider of specialized hardware, products, equipment and modular systems that are critical elements of and support strategic national security related programs, platforms and systems including, unmanned aerial drone, high power directed energy, satellite communication, radar, ballistic missile defense and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. The work under these recent contract awards will be performed in a secure Kratos manufacturing facility. Due to customer related, competitive and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to these awards.

Tom Mills, President of Kratos Modular Systems Division, said, "These contract awards are related to and support certain of our nation's critical national security related programs and initiatives, and all of MSD is proud to have been selected by this important customer set."





