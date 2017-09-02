Caverton Helicopters Expands Fleet With 8 New Bell Helicopters

Caverton Helicopters Limited, a subsidiary of The Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc announced that the company has entered a purchase agreement with Dallas based Bell Helicopter for eight brand new Bell 407GXPs. The addition to Caverton Helicopter's growing fleet of helicopters, marks a milestone in the company's long-term fleet development plan across a diverse range of industries and will be deployed throughout the company's West African operations.

"We are delighted to be expanding our fleet and our longstanding relationship with Bell Helicopter. Caverton offers marine and aviation logistics and support services to oil and gas companies located along the West African shelf," said Josiah Choms, Managing Director, Caverton Helicopters. "Identifying the best aircraft to effectively carry out the mission is key and we believe the Bell 407GXP's proven track record particularly its speed and efficient operating cost make it the perfect light single helicopter for this job," he added.





Caverton also signed a support services agreement for the newly purchased 407GXP helicopters for technical assistance provided by Bell Helicopter's support solution, The Customer Advantage Plan (CAP).

"With nearly 1,400 Bell 407s in operation around the world, the aircraft continues to be a success in global markets with sales steadily growing in Africa," said David Sale, Bell Helicopter's Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa region. "Together with their fleet of Bell 412EPs, the new Bell 407GXP helicopters will be used for offshore logistics support, maritime and coastal surveillance, emergency medical services and search and rescue."

Delivery of the helicopters on order will commence in the 4th quarter of 2017 and continue into 2018.

Source : Caverton Helicopters Limited - view original press release