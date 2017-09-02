IAP Wins $72 M Contract for SEMA ISR Pilot and Flight Operations Support

IAP Worldwide Services, Inc. announced that it won the U.S. Army's contract to provide support to ISR pilot and flight operations for the Fixed Wing Project Office overseas. The work supported by Avenge, Inc. and valued at $72million, will be performed under the Rapid Response Third Generation (R23G) contract vehicle.

"With more than 30 years of combined experience, the IAP and Avenge teams are proud to support the Army Aerial Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Fixed Wing Fleet," said Michael Bozeman, Vice President of Aviation & Engineering Solutions. "Our customers' mission is our mission, anywhere around the world, and the selection recognizes our proven program management integrator delivering mission-critical global solutions with ingenuity and purpose."





The U.S. Army Fixed Wing Project Office in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is responsible for life cycle acquisition management of the Army's fixed wing special electronic mission aircraft (SEMA) fleet of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft. Army aviation's SEMA fleet perform surveillance at both the operational and tactical levels during conflicts.

"We are looking forward to meeting and exceed our customer's requirement with the exceptional Avenge and IAP people, practices, and proven results," said George Boras, President of Avenge, Inc., a full-service aviation company specializing in Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (AISR) flight operations and training.

This R23G contract is managed by the Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG), Maryland, and executed in Afghanistan.

Source : IAP Worldwide Services, Inc. - view original press release