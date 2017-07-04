United Airlines Introduces Boeing 777-300ER To Additional Routes

Airline will now offer its newest aircraft, featuring the United Polaris business class seat, on six intercontinental routes

United Airlines announced today additional Boeing 777-300ER service, the airline's newest aircraft type featuring the all-new United Polaris business class seats, to its flight schedules. With the schedule update over the weekend, the airline expects to begin 777-300ER service on the following routes*:

San Francisco (SFO) – Beijing (PEK) beginning September 6, 2017 westbound (September 8, 2017 eastbound)

San Francisco (SFO) – Frankfurt (FRA)** beginning October 5, 2017 eastbound (October 6, 2017 westbound)

New York/Newark (EWR) to Tokyo Narita (NRT) beginning October 28, 2017 westbound (October 29, 2017 eastbound)

*Flight and aircraft schedules are subject to change.

** United offers two daily flights between SFO-FRA through October 27, 2017. The 777-300ER will serve flights UA 58/59.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Commercial Aircraft Market 2017-2035

Boeing 777-300ER aircraft are already in service on United's San Francisco – Hong Kong (HKG) and New York/Newark – Tel Aviv (TLV) routes and will begin service from San Francisco to Taipei (TPE) on August 1. United expects to place into service all 14 aircraft in its first 777-300ER order in 2017. The airline recently announced an order for four additional 777-300ER aircraft.

All-New Business Class Seat

United's 777-300ER aircraft offers a modern, spacious interior envisioned in partnership with design firm PriestmanGoode, including the airline's all-new United Polaris business class seat. Each United Polaris suite-like pod features direct access to the aisle, a 180-degree flat-bed that measures 6'6'' and 23 inches wide with infinite seat recline options and one-touch lumbar support, ample storage, multiple surfaces that enable passengers to dine while working, universal A/C power as well as 2-USB ports, a 16-inch high-definition entertainment screen, electronic privacy dividers for seats in the center of the cabin, mood lighting and an illuminated "Do Not Disturb" sign. Additionally, a marble-topped bar unit offers customers in business class a place to grab a mid-flight drink or snack.

This new seat represents the latest in the continued roll-out of United Polaris, the airline's most significant product transformation in more than a decade, featuring a reimagined, sleep-enhancing experience for intercontinental travelers.

The Boeing 777-300ER features 60 seats in business class in a 1-2-1 configuration with direct-aisle access from all seats.

Cabin Experience

Throughout the aircraft, the cabin interior is comprised of bespoke branding elements as well as carpets, fabrics and wall laminates – that, like the United Polaris seat, were specially designed for United, as well as redesigned lavatories which include modern finishings and farmhouse-style sinks. With a focus on providing a more tranquil journey for customers, the new cabin design features LED mood-lighting to complement sleep and assist with time-zone changes as well as textured and softer touch materials which not only provide a more premium feel, but will absorb aircraft noise and other sound within the cabin.

United Economy

Seats in United Economy offer two United Private Screening options – personal on-demand entertainment with high-definition seat-back monitors and USB ports along with United's personal device entertainment, enabling customers to play thousands of hours of movies and television programs on their electronic devices. Customers also have access to in-seat power outlets and the opportunity to purchase satellite Wi-Fi.

The aircraft features 102 seats in United Economy Plus in a 3-4-3 configuration with 34 inches of pitch, and 204 United Economy seats in a 3-4-3 configuration with 31 inches of pitch.

Source : United Airlines - view original press release