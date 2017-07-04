MTU Maintenance completes 1,000th CF34 engine shop visit

MTU Maintenance, one of the world’s leading providers of services for commercial aero engines, has completed its 1,000th CF34 engine repair and overhaul shop visit. The engine belongs to BA CityFlyer, who have been a customer of MTU Maintenance since 2010. The engine was returned to the airline, whose headquarters are in Manchester, as part of a celebratory ceremony with employees at MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg on Friday.

“We are delighted to have reached this milestone and honoured that BA CityFlyer joined us in Germany to celebrate,” says André Sinanian, Managing Director and Senior Vice President MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg. “Furthermore, I would like to thank our employees for their contribution to this achievement. Our people are behind the excellence and efficiency that our customers rely on.”





BA CityFlyer is a regional airline that operates a network of UK domestic and European services from London City and other regional airports. BA CityFlyer is the largest operator at London City with the highest number of destinations and customers. The wholly-owned British Airways subsidiary operates a fleet of 20 Embraer 190 and 170s with 42 CF34-10E and -8E engines. “MTU Maintenance is our partner and MRO provider for these engines,” says Mark Leather, Head of Fleet & Airworthiness BA CityFlyer. “Their team provides the highest level of support, expertise and accompaniment through the shop visit process, always going the extra mile. We look forward to many more successful shop visits and continuing our great partnership with each other.”

Source : MTU Aero Engines AG