Changes within Saab's Group Management

Defence and security company Saab has appointed Ellen Molin as the new Head of Business Area Support and Services and Jessica Öberg as the new Head of Business Area Industrial Products and Services.

Ellen Molin joined Saab in 2006 and has held a number of positions in Saab. Today, Ellen Molin is Head of Business Unit Gripen Support within Business Area Support and Services.





Ellen Molin will assume her new position as Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Support and Services on September 1, 2017. Ellen Molin will in her new role become a member of the Saab Group Management. Ellen Molin will replace Torsten Öhman who has been the acting Head of Business Area Support and Services and an adjunct member of the Saab Group Management since May, 2017.

Jessica Öberg joined Saab in 1996 and brings her long experience in different management positions. Today, Jessica Öberg is Head of Business Unit Networks and Public Safety within Business Area Support and Services.

Jessica Öberg will assume her new position as Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Industrial Products and Services on October 1, 2107. Jessica Öberg will in her new role become a member of the Saab Group Management.

Dan Jangblad, today Head of Business Area Industrial Products and Services, will after nearly 20 years in the Saab Group Management, leave this position and instead assume a position as Senior Advisor to the CEO on October 1, 2017.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B)