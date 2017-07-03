C4ISR Summit
- 19 September, 2017 - 20 September, 2017, Kuwait City, Kuwait
Enabling the seamless gathering and sharing of actionable intelligence
With militaries across the world combatting terrorist and asymmetrical threats, the way to achieve tactical superiority would be to empower soldiers on the ground with enhanced C4ISR capabilities. On ground assets need to be strategically empowered to digitally capture, disseminate and retrieve data to drive joint operations across land, sea, water and space. At the same time, optimising tactical communication systems, sensors and weapons with next generation C4ISR retrofits will help achieve interoperability and joint integration of the armed forces. With militaries globally spending $125 billion for enhancing C4ISR capabilities by 2020, land, airborne and naval systems will account for the largest share of the total spending.
We are pleased to organise the 5th Annual C4ISR Summit. The summit will address key topics pertaining to convergence and operational implications of C4ISR modernisation, keeping up with the velocity of technological developments, lowering ISR costs without affecting actionable intelligence capabilities and most importantly empowering the solider on the ground with enhanced C4ISR capabilities to offer a tactical advantage.
Why should you attend?
The conference will bring together the key decision makers and stakeholders involved in the development and operation of C4ISR systems, both in the Middle East and internationally, aiming to create a forum in which these parties can discuss best practices and overcome operational challenges. In so doing, the conference will address the following principle challenges:
- Empowering soldiers on the ground with C4ISR capabilities.
- Joint security operations using optimised C4ISR capabilities.
- Interoperability of assets and militaries across the region.
- Deploying broadband for the battlefield.
- C4ISR retrofits to enhance tactical operational capabilities.
Communications and Information Systems Training Advisor, UAE Armed Forces
''An unimaginable open and free spirited summit that accommodated a range of defence forces with different needs''
Director General of support services, Botswana Defence Force
''A conference worth visiting''
Researcher, Army Academy, Finnish Armed Forces
Meet the Speakers
- Brigadier General David P. San Clemente, Chief, Office of Military Cooperation- Kuwait, Senior Defense Official, U.S. Embassy, Kuwait City, Kuwait
- Captain Massimilliano Nannini, Branch Head of Transformation for Combined Joint Operation & Chairman NATO Maritime Operations Working Group – Maritime ISR, NATO, United States
- Brigadier General (Ret. ITA AR) Giuseppe Morabito, Member of NATO Defense College Foundation (NDCF), Italy Armed Forces
- Jim Hilton, Former Joint Terminal Attack Controller British Army, CEO SAITS, Joint Fires, ISR, Targeting SME UK/AFRICA/ME
- Lt. Gen (R) Giorgio Battisti, Former Commander of Training and Doctrine Command, Italian Army
- Brg. Dr. Ali A Alqahtani, Assistant Director of General Department of Security and Intelligence, Saudi Border Guard
- Mr Matt Roper, Chief of Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Services, NATO Communications and Information Agency, Netherlands
- Brigadier General Saleh Alghamdi, Air Operations Team, Royal Saudi Air Force, Saudi Arabia
- Major Salem Humaid bin Bader, Head of Special Tasks Section, RAK Police GHQ
- Dr. Mohammed Al Aseeri, Assistant Professor, National Centre for Sensors and Defense Systems Technologies (NCSDST), King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
- Nauman Arshad, CEO, Xellerix
- Chandrashekhar Bhave, Managing Director, Phi Audiocom Systems Pvt Ltd. India.
