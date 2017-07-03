Mercury Receives Order for Precision Guided Munitions Applications

Mercury Systems, Inc. announced it received an $8.0M follow-on order from a leading defense prime contractor for state-of-the-art GPS Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Modules (SAASM) for a precision guided munitions program. The order was booked in the Company’s fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and is expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.

“Receiving this follow-on order exemplifies how Mercury’s next generation business model continues to deliver affordable, highly differentiated microelectronic solutions to defense prime contractors,” said Charlie Leader, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Advanced Microelectronics Solutions group. “We are honored to continue supplying our customers and our military forces with sensor processing chain solutions manufactured in our secure and trusted Advanced Microelectronics Centers located throughout the United States.”





Source : Mercury Systems, Inc.