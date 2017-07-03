OSI Systems to Provide Services for Security Inspection Systems
OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Security division received orders totaling approximately $24 million to perform maintenance and support services for multiple categories of security inspection products, including models within Rapiscan's ® Eagle ® and AS&E’s ® Z Portal ® and ZBV ® Cargo and Vehicle Inspection systems and Rapiscan’s ® 600 series Baggage and Parcel Inspection product lines.
OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, "We are pleased to achieve these orders to continue supporting our products in the field and the critical mission objectives of this customer."
Global Riot Control Equipment Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2016-2021
Source : OSI Systems, Inc. - view original press release
Offshore Patrol Vessels Conference
Sep 26 - 28, 2017 - Rotterdam, Netherlands
Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference
Nov 14 - 16, 2017 - London, United Kingdom
University Export Controls 2017 Seminar
Oct 2 - 5, 2017 - Columbus, United States
Integrated Air & Missile Defence Eastern Europe Conference
Jul 26 - 27, 2017 - Warsaw, Poland
Interactive Export Controls Workshop
Sep 12 - 13, 2017 - Washington, United States