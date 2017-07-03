Newsletter Subscription


Monday, July 3, 2017

OSI Systems to Provide Services for Security Inspection Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Security division received orders totaling approximately $24 million to perform maintenance and support services for multiple categories of security inspection products, including models within Rapiscan's ® Eagle ® and AS&E’s ® Z Portal ® and ZBV ® Cargo and Vehicle Inspection systems and Rapiscan’s ® 600 series Baggage and Parcel Inspection product lines.

OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, "We are pleased to achieve these orders to continue supporting our products in the field and the critical mission objectives of this customer."


Source : OSI Systems, Inc. - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Jun 30, 2017

 

