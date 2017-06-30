Armoured Vehicles & Future Fires Africa Conference

30 August, 2017 - 31 August, 2017, Accra, Ghana

Ensuring military superiority of African defence forces: maintaining the strategic edge with enhanced mobility and precise artillery

Join African and international land forces and industry experts to discuss the latest challenges, strategies and solutions for balancing armoured vehicle and artillery fire capabilities for future operations at the Armoured Vehicles & Future Fires Africa conference and exhibition.



Mark your dates from 30-31 August in Accra, Ghana, and network with defence and national security professionals from regional and international governments and armed forces, senior representatives to discuss current and future security threats and most effective strategies to protect borders, counter insurgencies and radical groups.





Organised with the support of Ghana Army and the Ghana Armed Forces, this gathering will host end users including commanders, programme managers, chief of land systems and capabilities directors to discover what efforts are being made and what gaps need to be filled for armed forces to perform their missions.

Why should you attend?

Network with regional and international key players from the African defense industry and learn from their experiences of designing and operating armoured vehicles and artillery systems

Tighten the bond between manufacturers and end users for an improved cooperation and project delivery

Benefit from expert presentations on the strategies to effectively deploy armoured vehicles and artillery as well as implement urgent operational requirements

Hear exclusive case studies from international and regional land forces on how to overcome design complications and achieve best practice in survivability

Review best practices and latest technology updates to counter IED and anti armour devices in asymmetrical conflicts

Meet the Speakers

Major General William Azure Ayamdo , Chief of Army Staff, Ghana

, Chief of Army Staff, Ghana Lt. Gen (R) Giorgio Battisti , Former Commander of Training and Doctrine Command, Italian Army

, Former Commander of Training and Doctrine Command, Italian Army General Cheikh Gueye , Chief of General Staff, Senegal Armed Forces

, Chief of General Staff, Senegal Armed Forces General Charles Richard Mondjo , Minister of Defence, Republic of Congo

, Minister of Defence, Republic of Congo Brigadier General Jack Sinyangwe , Chief of Policy, Doctrine and Strategy Development Branch, Zambia Army

, Chief of Policy, Doctrine and Strategy Development Branch, Zambia Army Brigadier General Francois Ndiaye, Chief of Army Staff, Senegal

Chief of Army Staff, Senegal Colonel Fructueux Gbaguidi , Chief of Army Staff, Benin

, Chief of Army Staff, Benin Brigadier General Anderson Mathlo , Nigeria Defence Attaché and Advisor to Minister of Defence, Botswana Defence Force

, Nigeria Defence Attaché and Advisor to Minister of Defence, Botswana Defence Force Brigadier General (Ret. ITA AR) Giuseppe Morabito , Member of NATO Defense College Foundation (NDCF), Italy Armed Forces

, Member of NATO Defense College Foundation (NDCF), Italy Armed Forces Senior Representative , Artillery Division, Senegal Armed Forces

, Artillery Division, Senegal Armed Forces Senior Representative , Armoured Corps Division, Ghana Armed Forces

, Armoured Corps Division, Ghana Armed Forces Senior Representative , Artillery Division, Ghana Armed Forces

, Artillery Division, Ghana Armed Forces Senior Representative , Armoured Corps Division, Benin Armed Forces

, Armoured Corps Division, Benin Armed Forces Senior Representative , Signals Brigade, Senegal Armed Forces

, Signals Brigade, Senegal Armed Forces Senior Representative , Armoured Corps Division, Senegal Armed Forces

, Armoured Corps Division, Senegal Armed Forces Senior Representative, Ministry of Defence, Zambia

Ministry of Defence, Zambia Senior Representative , Artillery Division, Benin Armed Forces

, Artillery Division, Benin Armed Forces Senior Representative , Ghana Armed Forces

