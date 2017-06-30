Orbital ATK Receives Contract to Repair Trainer Aircraft for Iraqi AF

Orbital ATK Has Provided 10 Years of Continuous Iraqi Security Mission Support

Orbital ATK (NYSE: OA), a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies, has received a contract from the U.S. government to repair trainer aircraft for the Iraqi Air Force to continue their security mission. The trainer aircraft include 12 Cessna 172 Skyhawks and five Cessna Caravans.

“Orbital ATK has a proven track record of supporting the Iraqi Air Force and we are honored to further aid them with this latest contract,” said Cary Ralston, Vice President and General Manager of the Defense Electronic Systems Division of Orbital ATK's Defense Systems Group. “The technical competence of our Contractor Logistics Support team and their dedication to our customers is demonstrated daily. They are eager to begin the aircraft repairs so there can be an increase in pilot training activities.”





Since 2007, Orbital ATK has supplied the Iraqi Air Force with three armed aircraft (AC-208B), three reconnaissance aircraft (RC-208B) and five trainer aircraft (TC-208B). The operational readiness of the aircraft since the initial fielding continues to be outstanding. Additionally, Orbital ATK has continuously provided in-country maintenance, logistics support and student training on the missionized Caravans.

The AC-208 Eliminator is the newest addition to Orbital ATK's Special Mission Aircraft product portfolio, which provides affordable, innovative, battle-proven, responsive and advanced capabilities to customer-preferred platforms. The company’s expertise includes outfitting various aircraft – including the Cessna 208B Caravan, Alenia C-27J Spartan, CASA CN-235/295, Lockheed C-130 Hercules, Bombardier Dash-8, Hawker Beechcraft King Air, Sikorsky H-60 Blackhawk, AgustaWestland AW139 and others – with integrated intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and attack capabilities, as well as providing contractor logistics support services. Orbital ATK’s extensive expertise in weaponization, mission systems architecture, as well as aircraft integration and certification of complex subsystems, enables rapid fielding of these capabilities.

Orbital ATK’s Defense Systems Group is an industry leader in providing innovative and affordable precision and strike weapons, advanced propulsion and hypersonics, missile components across air-, sea- and land-based systems, ammunition and related energetic products.

