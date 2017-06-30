PAR Technology Subsidiary Announces New $10.9 M USAF Subcontract Award in Saudi Arabia

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) today announced that its indirect subsidiary, Rome Research Corporation (RRC), has been awarded a subcontract from Scientific Research Corporation of Charleston, SC to monitor Paveway IV munitions, Stand-Off Weapons and F-15SA Critical Controlled Assets and provide Electronic Security Systems Manager (ESSM) operations at various Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) designated locations within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The subcontract includes a base year with up to four options years, with a total value of $10.9 million.

Commenting on the award, Matt Cicchinelli, President of PAR’s Government Business, stated that, “Our record of strong customer satisfaction is evidenced by this award. It also demonstrates our ability to grow into ancillary markets, which provides a new vein of opportunities to expand our service offerings globally. PAR is committed to maintaining high customer satisfaction in this new environment.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global and China Multiple Rocket Launchers Sales Market Report to 2020

Source : PAR Technology Corporation - view original press release