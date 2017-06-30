L3 Awarded Multi-Year Contract to Supply US Army Mortar Fuzes

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that it has received an initial $89.2 million firm-fixed-price contract award from the U.S. Army to supply M783 Point Detonating/Delay (PD/DLY) Mortar Fuzes and M734A1 Multi-Option Fuze for Mortars (MOFM). This is a multi-year contract with a base award and four option years, which, if fully exercised, has the potential to exceed $230 million.

“This award strengthens our long-term partnership with the U.S. Army,” said Todd Gautier, President of L3’s Electronic Systems business segment. “The advanced capabilities of these mortar fuzes deliver unsurpassed safety, performance and reliability to the warfighter. We are proud to have delivered these fuzes to the Army for the past 20 years.”





The M783 and M734A1 fuzes are the U.S. Army’s next-generation, NATO-standard electronic fuzes for mortars and are used to support close range, indirect fire support to infantry units in combat operations. Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, by L3 Fuzing & Ordnance Systems (L3 FOS), which is part of the Precision Engagement Systems sector within Electronic Systems.

