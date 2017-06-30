TECRO in the US - SRP Operation and Maintenance Support

The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the United States of SRP Operations and Maintenance follow-on sustainment package that includes, contractor logistics support (sustainment); engineering services and technical updates to address equipment obsolescence; transportation and material costs associated with contractor repair and return services; spare and repair parts; support and test equipment; publications and technical documentation; personnel training and training equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering; technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated program cost is $400 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.

This proposed sale is consistent with United States law and policy as expressed in Public Law 96-8.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Rugged Equipment Market 2017-2021

This proposed sale contributes to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security and defensive capability of the recipient, which has been and continues to be an important force for political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region.

The proposed sale improves the recipient's capability to provide early warning against current and future airborne threats. The SRP is a key component to the recipient's Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance architecture. It will use the requested updates and sustainment as a defensive deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. This potential sale will not introduce new capabilities, but will continue a similar sustainment package to one currently in place.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

Currently, market research is being conducted to determine the viability of a qualified contractor in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations. The purchaser typically requests offsets, but any offsets will be determined between the purchaser and the contractor.

Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives outside the United States.

There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.

This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the .sale has been concluded.

Source : Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) - view original press release