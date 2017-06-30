Honeywell Powers 1st Connected Helicopter Flight Around The World

Honeywell's (NYSE: HON) advanced Connected Aircraft satellite communications products and services are connecting a Bell 429 helicopter during Canada's first helicopter flight around the world. The Canadian father-son team will use Honeywell's Aspire 200 Wi-Fi system and GoDirect™ Cabin Connectivity services to share their planned 37-day journey and stay connected from the air everywhere in the world, including over cities, mountains and oceans.

The C150 Global Odyssey team of Bob and Steven Dengler will embark on their trip July 1, 2017, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canada's confederation. The tour will kick off at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa before making more than 100 stops in 14 countries. The Aspire 200 system, with its High-Data Rate software package, brings high-speed, high-bandwidth Wi-Fi capabilities to the helicopter. With Honeywell's Aspire 200 and GoDirect Cabin Connectivity, plus highly reliable data connectivity through Inmarsat's global L-band satellite constellation throughout the tour, the team will experience Wi-Fi speeds of up to 350 Kbps per channel. These speeds will enable real-time uploads to social media, videoconferencing capabilities, and access to updated weather information along their journey.





"Honeywell has been a leader in aviation technology for more than 100 years, and has been connecting planes for 25 years. No one has more expertise than Honeywell when it comes to getting critical data on and off an aircraft and making flights safer and more efficient," said Warren Nechtman, vice president, Connected Aircraft Systems, Honeywell Aerospace. "This is why we're happy to sponsor the C150 Global Odyssey. Helicopter connectivity can be a challenge due to the rotor blades interrupting the satellite signal to and from the aircraft. Honeywell, in coordination with Inmarsat satellite technology, is overcoming that barrier with its Aspire 200 and GoDirect Cabin Connectivity to make sure that the Denglers' flight has consistent, high-speed connectivity from start to finish."

"Connectivity on helicopters is often spotty and inconsistent because the rotor blades that power the aircraft disrupt connections to satellites. This makes maintaining high-speed, reliable connectivity on global journeys very challenging. Honeywell's Aspire 200 and connectivity enable us to share photos and videos of our adventure from the air, but they also provide real-time data to manage mission risk as we fly, greatly enhancing our safety no matter where we travel," said Bob Dengler, pilot, C150 Global Odyssey. "Our biggest need for this journey is reliable, global service that provides consistent coverage anywhere in the world. Honeywell's offering does that and more."

Source : Honeywell - view original press release