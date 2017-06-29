Engility selected to modernize US Army's Logistics Management Program

$119 million contract will enable the Army to streamline operations and improve logistics

Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EGL) won a $119 million contract with the U.S. Army’s Logistics Modernization Program. As part of the contract, Engility will support the LMP to deliver more advanced process automation, streamlined operations and improved logistics. The LMP system is used by more than 30,000 users at more than 50 Army and DOD locations and interfaces with more than 80 DOD systems.

“Mission readiness is more important than ever, and the Logistics Modernization Program plays a key role in ensuring that our forces are supported by the most advanced logistics and operations technologies possible,” said Lynn Dugle, CEO of Engility. “We are proud to support LMP, a partnership that began in 1999.”





The LMP mission is to sustain, monitor, measure and improve the modernized national-level logistics Enterprise Resource Planning solution, deliver new and enhanced capabilities via planned increments and support DOD and Army ERP integration efforts. With this award, Engility will provide LMP with subject matter expertise and administrative support with program and product management, as well as technical expertise.

This cost-plus-fixed-fee-contract for new and existing work, awarded in the second quarter of 2017, has a three-year base and a two-year option.

