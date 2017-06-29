Asiana Airlines Selects Honeywell's 131-9A APUs For Multiple Aircraft

Honeywell (NYSE: HON) has been selected by Asiana Airlines to supply the required power to start an aircraft's main engines and run air conditioning while the plane is on the ground for a more comfortable passenger onboarding experience. With Honeywell's auxiliary power units, Asiana Airlines can also improve operational performance and lower maintenance costs over the life cycle of its fleet to achieve significant fuel savings year over year.

An auxiliary power unit (APU) is a critical aircraft component that provides primary or backup electrical power for environmental, cockpit and hydraulic systems during flight. Honeywell will supply its 131-9A APUs to 74 Asiana Airlines aircraft, of which 49 will be retrofitted on the airline's existing Airbus A320ceo (current engine option) and A321ceo fleet, and the remaining 25 on its new Airbus A321neo fleet. Known for its reliability, the 131-9A series helps reduce delays and flight cancellations to keep airlines on schedule and ensure their passengers reach their destinations on time. The retrofit program for the Airbus A320ceo and A321ceo fleet will run from 2017 until 2020, while delivery for the new Airbus A321neo fleet is scheduled from 2019 until 2025.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Aircraft Fuel Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2016-2021

"As demand for air travel in the Asia Pacific region increases, it is crucial for airlines to remain competitive by balancing a smooth, on-time flight experience for passengers with reduced operational costs to boost the bottom line," said Dong-Jun Shin, general manager, Aircraft & Supplies Purchasing, Asiana Airlines. "We are confident that Honeywell, which has more than 50 years of proven reliability developing APUs, will help us achieve this balance."

"In today's highly competitive airline industry, companies like Asiana Airlines need to increase the cost efficiency of maintenance services, while ensuring safety and reliability are not compromised," said Brian Davis, vice president, Airlines, Asia Pacific, Honeywell Aerospace. "We are committed to understanding our customers' specific challenges, and we are confident that our 131-9A APUs will help Asiana Airlines and others improve their fleet availability."

Honeywell will provide Asiana Airlines with a global network of maintenance services from its local customer support team based in South Korea, together with an established APU maintenance facility in Singapore that has a strong, longstanding relationship with Asiana Airlines. In March 2017, Airbus designated the Honeywell 131-9A APU as standard equipment for its A320 family of aircraft. Honeywell's APU is now recognized as the gold standard for the A320 family.

Source : Honeywell - view original press release