Interactive Export Controls Workshop
- 12 September, 2017 - 13 September, 2017, Washington, DC, United States
Join us in this interactive workshop for the chance to learn how other professionals approach compliance and to reinforce and update your understanding of the rules through real-life compliance challenges.
Workshop Topics:
- ENFORCEMENT & VIOLATIONS
- EXPORT ENFORCEMENT WORKSHOP
- INTERACTIVE JURISDICTION & CLASSIFICATION WORKSHOP
- US GOVERNMENT ENFORCEMENT/ECR UPDATE
- EXPORT CONTROL REFORM
- ALLOCATING COMPLIANCE RESOURCES
- ORGANIZATION & MANAGEMENT COMMITMENT
- BEST PRACTICES: PROCEDURES
- REDUCING END USE/USER RISK
- BEST PRACTICES: TRAINING
- BEST PRACTICES: AUDITS
- EXPORT COMPLIANCE TOOLS
- BEST PRACTICES WORKSHOP
Is This Workshop For Me?
If you can answer "YES" to most of the following, you would be a great addition to our workshop group and would benefit greatly from the format and content:
- I have been in the field of export controls for at least 2 years
- I have a basic knowledge of what the EAR and ITAR regulations are and the government bodies responsible for administering them
- I understand the basics of applying for an export license
- I know what license exceptions and exemptions are, but want to be sure I'm using both as effectively as I can
- I would like to get more information on current enforcement priorities and efforts from the US Government
- I would like to understand when it is advisable to make a voluntary disclosure if I know or suspect that my company has committed a violation
- I would like to understand my personal responsibility for violations - even if they are inadvertent
- I want to truly understand the changes that have come from Export Control Reform, how I need to adapt my compliance practices and how I can use reform changes to my company's benefit
- I want to understand the complexities and true meaning of "Specially Designed" and how it impacts my compliance practices
- I want to enhance my knowledge of 600 Series and 9X515 ECCNs in the CCL and the importance of X and Y Paragraphs
- I would find it of great help to work through hypothetical jurisdiction and classification exercises to practice the new order of review
- I would benefit from hearing how my industry colleagues handle some of the more complex compliance challenges
- I enjoy an interactive learning environment and hands-on exercises
- I want to trust that I am getting the latest and most accurate information on export regulations
- I want advice on gaining a solid commitment from my management on allocating resources for export compliance
- I learn best from professional, dynamic instructors who can put complex information in easy-to-understand terms
Instructors:
- JOHN BLACK, (BSG Consulting)
- GREG CREESER, (ITC Strategies)
- KEVIN J. WOLF, (Akin Gump)
- JONATHAN POLING, (Akin Gump)
- CHRISTOPHER TAFE, (Homeland Security Investigations)
