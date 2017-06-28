Newsletter Subscription


Wednesday, June 28, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > Interactive Export Controls Workshop


Interactive Export Controls Workshop

  • 12 September, 2017 - 13 September, 2017, Washington, DC, United States

Join us in this interactive workshop for the chance to learn how other professionals approach compliance and to reinforce and update your understanding of the rules through real-life compliance challenges.

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Workshop Topics:

  • ENFORCEMENT & VIOLATIONS
  • EXPORT ENFORCEMENT WORKSHOP
  • INTERACTIVE JURISDICTION & CLASSIFICATION WORKSHOP
  • US GOVERNMENT ENFORCEMENT/ECR UPDATE
  • EXPORT CONTROL REFORM
  • ALLOCATING COMPLIANCE RESOURCES
  • ORGANIZATION & MANAGEMENT COMMITMENT
  • BEST PRACTICES: PROCEDURES
  • REDUCING END USE/USER RISK
  • BEST PRACTICES: TRAINING
  • BEST PRACTICES: AUDITS
  • EXPORT COMPLIANCE TOOLS
  • BEST PRACTICES WORKSHOP

 


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Thrust Vector Control Market - Global Forecast to 2022

Is This Workshop For Me?

If you can answer "YES" to most of the following, you would be a great addition to our workshop group and would benefit greatly from the format and content:

  • I have been in the field of export controls for at least 2 years
  • I have a basic knowledge of what the EAR and ITAR regulations are and the government bodies responsible for administering them
  • I understand the basics of applying for an export license
  • I know what license exceptions and exemptions are, but want to be sure I'm using both as effectively as I can
  • I would like to get more information on current enforcement priorities and efforts from the US Government
  • I would like to understand when it is advisable to make a voluntary disclosure if I know or suspect that my company has committed a violation
  • I would like to understand my personal responsibility for violations - even if they are inadvertent
  • I want to truly understand the changes that have come from Export Control Reform, how I need to adapt my compliance practices and how I can use reform changes to my company's benefit
  • I want to understand the complexities and true meaning of "Specially Designed" and how it impacts my compliance practices
  • I want to enhance my knowledge of 600 Series and 9X515 ECCNs in the CCL and the importance of X and Y Paragraphs
  • I would find it of great help to work through hypothetical jurisdiction and classification exercises to practice the new order of review
  • I would benefit from hearing how my industry colleagues handle some of the more complex compliance challenges
  • I enjoy an interactive learning environment and hands-on exercises
  • I want to trust that I am getting the latest and most accurate information on export regulations
  • I want advice on gaining a solid commitment from my management on allocating resources for export compliance
  • I learn best from professional, dynamic instructors who can put complex information in easy-to-understand terms

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

 

Instructors:

  • JOHN BLACK, (BSG Consulting)
  • GREG CREESER, (ITC Strategies)
  • KEVIN J. WOLF, (Akin Gump)
  • JONATHAN POLING, (Akin Gump)
  • CHRISTOPHER TAFE, (Homeland Security Investigations)

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Source : ASDEvents

Published on ASDNews: Jun 28, 2017

 

More News from ASDEvents

More Contracts News

University Export Controls 2017 Seminar

Oct 2 - 5, 2017 - Columbus, United States

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk