Interactive Export Controls Workshop

12 September, 2017 - 13 September, 2017, Washington, DC, United States

Join us in this interactive workshop for the chance to learn how other professionals approach compliance and to reinforce and update your understanding of the rules through real-life compliance challenges.



Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Workshop Topics:

ENFORCEMENT & VIOLATIONS

EXPORT ENFORCEMENT WORKSHOP

INTERACTIVE JURISDICTION & CLASSIFICATION WORKSHOP

US GOVERNMENT ENFORCEMENT/ECR UPDATE

EXPORT CONTROL REFORM

ALLOCATING COMPLIANCE RESOURCES

ORGANIZATION & MANAGEMENT COMMITMENT

BEST PRACTICES: PROCEDURES

REDUCING END USE/USER RISK

BEST PRACTICES: TRAINING

BEST PRACTICES: AUDITS

EXPORT COMPLIANCE TOOLS

BEST PRACTICES WORKSHOP





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Thrust Vector Control Market - Global Forecast to 2022

Is This Workshop For Me?

If you can answer "YES" to most of the following, you would be a great addition to our workshop group and would benefit greatly from the format and content:

I have been in the field of export controls for at least 2 years

I have a basic knowledge of what the EAR and ITAR regulations are and the government bodies responsible for administering them

I understand the basics of applying for an export license

I know what license exceptions and exemptions are, but want to be sure I'm using both as effectively as I can

I would like to get more information on current enforcement priorities and efforts from the US Government

I would like to understand when it is advisable to make a voluntary disclosure if I know or suspect that my company has committed a violation

I would like to understand my personal responsibility for violations - even if they are inadvertent

I want to truly understand the changes that have come from Export Control Reform, how I need to adapt my compliance practices and how I can use reform changes to my company's benefit

I want to understand the complexities and true meaning of "Specially Designed" and how it impacts my compliance practices

I want to enhance my knowledge of 600 Series and 9X515 ECCNs in the CCL and the importance of X and Y Paragraphs

I would find it of great help to work through hypothetical jurisdiction and classification exercises to practice the new order of review

I would benefit from hearing how my industry colleagues handle some of the more complex compliance challenges

I enjoy an interactive learning environment and hands-on exercises

I want to trust that I am getting the latest and most accurate information on export regulations

I want advice on gaining a solid commitment from my management on allocating resources for export compliance

I learn best from professional, dynamic instructors who can put complex information in easy-to-understand terms

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Instructors:

JOHN BLACK , (BSG Consulting)

, (BSG Consulting) GREG CREESER , (ITC Strategies)

, (ITC Strategies) KEVIN J. WOLF , (Akin Gump)

, (Akin Gump) JONATHAN POLING , (Akin Gump)

, (Akin Gump) CHRISTOPHER TAFE , (Homeland Security Investigations)

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Source : ASDEvents