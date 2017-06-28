Kratos Receives $16 M in Radar and System Contract Awards

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Modular System Division (MSD) recently received approximately $16 million in radar and system contract awards. MSD is a provider of specialized systems, products and equipment that support strategic National Security related programs and platforms including; radars, unmanned systems, missile and ballistic missile defense systems and satellite communications. Work under these contract awards will be performed in a secure Kratos manufacturing facility. Due to customer related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to these contract awards.

Tom Mills, President of Kratos' Modular System Division, said, "Our entire organization is proud to support our customers and their mission critical National Security programs. With what we believe to be a recapitalization of strategic National Security platforms and systems globally currently underway, MSD is uniquely positioned to provide our customers affordable modular systems, products and solutions for their C5ISR requirements."





