Boeing, Georgia Tech Unveil Advanced Development Research Center

Students will research factory automation for manufacturing production systems

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Georgia Institute of Technology have announced the opening of a new advanced development research center that will tackle some of the toughest technical challenges in manufacturing.

The Boeing Manufacturing Development Center (BMDC), located in the new 19,000-square foot Delta Advanced Manufacturing Pilot Facility at the university, will enable Boeing researchers and Georgia Tech engineering students to work side-by-side on implementing automation in industrial applications.





“This advanced center will let Georgia Tech students collaborate with Boeing engineers to help drive the development of innovative factory automation solutions in aerospace,” said Greg Hyslop, Boeing chief technology officer and senior vice president of Engineering, Test & Technology.

“Georgia Tech’s long and productive relationship with Boeing includes immersive educational support for our students, collaborative research, and development of aerospace innovations,” said Steve Cross, Georgia Tech executive vice president for Research. “Our relationship is an exemplar for industry-university engagement as we meet jointly shared aspirations for the future of education and the advancement of technology.”

One of the first research projects at the BMDC will focus on utilizing industrial robotics for machining and fabrication applications that can be applied to the manufacturing processes at Boeing.

For more than 25 years, Boeing has supported a variety of manufacturing research activities at Georgia Tech, such as developing control systems on cranes and mobile platforms, and active flow control for aircraft wing tips.

The university is one of 10 primary strategic secondary schools, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford, Cambridge and California Institute of Technology, that Boeing partners with on research worldwide.

