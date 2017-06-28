Tempus Applied Solutions Awarded USAF Contract

Tempus to provide technical services and flight operations to the USAF Weapons Development and Integration Directorate, Platform Integration Function

Tempus Applied Solutions (the "Company") announced today that it has been awarded a contract from the United States Air Force (USAF) to provide technical services and flight operations to the USAF Weapons Development and Integration Directorate, (WDID) Platform Integration Function, for aviation systems.

Tempus will integrate the USAF's High-Altitude LIDAR Atmospheric Sensing (HALAS) system into a modified Gulfstream IV aircraft owned by the Company. The laser-equipped sensor has the capability of measuring, with great precision, atmospheric conditions well into the stratosphere. Tempus will assist in the airborne testing of USAF's ground-proven HALAS system upon completion of the sensor integration and airframe modifications. If exercises are successful, atmospheric testing will be substantially improved, with a significant reduction in error factors from older sensing capabilities.





"Tempus is looking forward to working with the USAF on this project," said Tempus CEO Scott Terry. "This is a great opportunity to participate in a project that will provide critical insight into atmospheric conditions and its effect on next-generation aviation platforms. We hope to continue working on such programs with USAF in the future."

The contract consists of two parts; aircraft modification/integration and flight operations. Modifications will take place at Tempus' Brunswick, Maine, modification center and will consist of significant engineering and electrical modifications, including the integration of an ultraviolet laser, telescope and advanced optical sensors. Under the contract, once the aircraft modifications have been completed, fifty hours of flight operations and testing are to be conducted by Tempus in the United States and selected oceanic areas. Tempus expects the contract to generate total revenues of approximately $1.2 million.

The contract will be executed through the course of 2017, with modifications occurring from June 2017 to September 2017 and flight operations beginning in October 2017. Assuming successful testing of the installed equipment during flight, Tempus intends to continue to offer the system for a variety of commercial and military purposes starting in 2018.

