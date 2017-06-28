Boeing Senior VP Fancher to Retire After 40 Years of Service

Successfully led breakthrough commercial, defense and space projects

Created company's first integrated program management function

Solidified and deployed common program management system

Responsibilities being transitioned to senior executive team leaders

Scott Fancher, senior vice president of program management, integration and development programs, has announced his intention to retire in September 2017, culminating a 40-year Boeing (NYSE: BA) career that spans executive leadership roles across the company's signature commercial, defense and space programs.

"Few leaders have stepped into the crucible of leading edge development programs in aerospace like Scott Fancher," said Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing chairman, president and CEO. "His depth and breadth of leadership experience across the entire company exemplifies the 'One Boeing' culture that distinguishes us as a leader in aerospace, and his record of achievement in program management stacks up with anyone in our industry. We thank him for his 40 years of service and leadership."





In his current role, Fancher led the company-wide deployment of Boeing's development program management system, and he structured and launched the company's first integrated corporate function for identifying, developing and deploying program management talent. He also propelled initiatives sponsored by Muilenburg to accelerate the pace of Boeing's vertical product development, technology development, and enterprise quality and productivity initiatives.

Fancher, who joined the company as an intern in 1977, has held executive leadership roles on a wide range of breakthrough development programs across nearly every product line, technology domain and customer segment. Prior to his Executive Council role, Scott spent nearly eight years in Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) where he led the teams that completed the development and entry into service of the 787, and launched the 777X. He also established the Airplane Development organization, which restored stability and credibility to the development of new commercial airplanes with the on-track execution of the 787-9/-10, 737 MAX and 777X.

Prior to joining BCA, Scott spent over 30 years in Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS). During this time he held various leadership positions including as head of the Missile Defense business and leading a series of challenging development programs including Ground-based Midcourse Defense System (GMD) and Airborne Laser (ABL) as well as airborne reconnaissance and advanced electro-optics programs. Scott also served a Congressional Fellowship with Sen. John Glenn.

"Scott brought a laser focus to maturing, integrating and expanding our drive toward enterprisewide excellence in managing development programs, selecting and growing program management talent, and advancing our strategic approach to innovation acceleration," Muilenburg said. "With these foundations in place and part of our daily operating rhythm and processes, Scott will be able to smoothly transition their oversight to other members of our senior executive team."

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release