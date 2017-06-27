Maritime Security and Coastal Surveillance Philippines Conference
- 27 June, 2017 - 28 June, 2017, Metro Manila, Philippines
With President Rodrigo Duterte signing off the 2017 national defence budget of PHP137.2 billion (USD 2.76 billion) into law last December, this has marked an 18% increase in defence expenditure compared to 2016.
In addition, with the second horizon of the Philippine military modernization plan coming up in 2018, 2017 is expected to be a significant year for defence-related procurement and activity.
Riding on the huge success of our inaugural and government-endorsed Maritime Security and Coastal Surveillance Philippines 2016 conference, the event this year will once again feature senior stakeholders from the Philippine government- including the Department of National Defense, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Navy, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Coast Guard, NAMRIA, Philippine Ports Authority, Bureau of the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Customs, Department of Transport, as well as regional players from Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.
Some key areas that the 2017 conference will cover include maritime security surveillance, interagency cooperation and collaboration, maritime domain awareness, naval procurement and assets, humanitarian assistance, naval and aerial surveillance, critical infrastructure protection, EEZ protection and illegal vessel identification and tracking.
Key Topics the Agenda will cover include:
- The only Philippine-focused maritime security conference that brings together the key stakeholders from the maritime security community
- Find out about aerial, naval and shore-based procurement and active requirements in the Philippines
- Understand how to build your business strategy with local distributers and partners in the Philippines
Distinguished Speaker Lineup Includes
- Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado, Flag Offi cer-in-Command, Philippine Navy*
- Lt. General Edgar Restor Fallorina, Commanding General, Philippine Air Force*
- Commodore Joel S. Garcia, Officer-in-Charge, Philippine Coast Guard
- Chief Superintendent Edmund Gonzalez, Director, Maritime Group, Philippine National Police
- Commodore (Rtd.) Eduardo B. Gongona, Director, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources*
- Dr. Peter N. Tiangco, Administrator, NAMRIA*
- Collin Koh Swee Lean, Research FellowMaritime Security Programme, Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies
- Rear Admiral Datuk Khairul Anuar, Assistant Chief of Staff, Operations and Exercise, Royal Malaysian Navy*
- Senior Officer, Task Force 73, U.S. Navy
- Admiral Ade Supandi, Chief of Staff, Indonesian Navy*
- Vice Admiral Pakorn Wanich, Director General, Naval Operations Department, Royal Thai Navy
- Brigadier General Dato’ Zahani bin Zainal, Chief of Air Staff Air Operation Command HQ, Royal Malaysian Air Force
- Admiral Dato’ Haji Ahmad Puzi bin AB Kahar, Director General, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)
- First Admiral Tan Kok Kwee, Director of Maritime Crime Investigation Department, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)
- *pending final availability
