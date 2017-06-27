Battelle Wins $20 M to Improve Readiness and Modernization of Military Support Technologies

Work to be Performed for the U.S. Army's Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center

Battelle will begin helping the U.S. Army combat support and services achieve technical breakthroughs and overcome sustainment challenges under a new five-year, $20 million contract.

The U.S. Army’s Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center, Force Projection Technologies Directorate in Warren, Michigan is responsible for the development and sustainment of critical equipment used by the Department of Defense in military operations. It is essentially the Army’s research and development center for military bridging; combat engineering equipment; water purification and distribution; bulk petroleum storage and distribution; lubrication products.





Battelle has an established track record of research and development in water purification, energy products, fuel and biofuels, vehicle development and production, customized hardware modernization and development, and advanced material research. All of this aligns well with the critical needs of the Tank and Automotive Center, and especially the warfighter.

“This is a great win because it allows Battelle to help the government improve the readiness and modernization of construction equipment, bridges, and water and fuel systems with new technologies, new designs and manufacturing support, all of which will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our warfighters” said Lena Furci, Manager of Mission and Defense Technologies, Integrated and Unmanned Systems Business Line. “We are excited about the opportunity to serve the Army for the next five years.”

Source : Battelle - view original press release