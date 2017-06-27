ViaSat Tripling MIDS JTRS Production Capabilities for US Airborne Forces

ViaSat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global broadband services and technology company, has been awarded Lot 5 and Lot 5a contracts totaling $88.3 million from the U.S. Navy Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) to provide Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS) terminals to the U.S. Navy and Air Force. MIDS JTRS enhances battlefield communications for joint and coalition warfighters by providing the ability to communicate by voice, video and data with a line-of-sight, jam-resistant capability across ground, air and naval assets.

With the Lot 5 and Lot 5a awards, ViaSat will develop, field, and support interoperable, affordable and secure MIDS tactical data link and programmable networking technologies and capabilities for the joint, coalition and international warfighter. With these awards ViaSat remains the largest provider of MIDS JTRS terminals to the United States Military. The Lot 5 and Lot 5a awards mark a substantial increase in terminal orders and deliveries supporting both the U.S. Navy and Air Force fourth generation fighters as they begin a full transition to MIDS JTRS.





"These awards reflect our continuing commitment to provide outstanding value and timely delivery of Link 16 communications capability to the warfighter," said Ken Peterman, president, Government Systems, ViaSat. "The Lot 5 and Lot 5a awards underscore ViaSat's position as the leading provider of state-of-the-art Link 16 airborne networking systems. The size of these awards will allow us to establish operational economies of scale that will further benefit customers in cost savings."

The MIDS JTRS terminal is a four-channel, software defined radio that delivers Link 16 communications with concurrent multi-netting-4 and tactical air navigation, as well as three channels for future growth.

Work will be performed in Carlsbad, California, and Tempe, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by June 2019.

