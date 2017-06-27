Beechcraft T-6C Military Trainer Boosts International Availability With EASA Certification

Textron Aviation Defense LLC., a subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced that the Beechcraft T-6C military trainer has achieved basic certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), supporting future configuration certification and delivery of 10 previously ordered T-6C aircraft for the U.K. Ministry of Defence’s Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS) program.

The T-6C aircraft, on schedule to begin deliveries next year, will support team Affinity of Affinity Flying Training Services, a joint venture between Elbit Systems and KBR (Kellogg, Brown and Root) selected to provide aircraft and maintenance services to the UKMFTS program.





“Achieving EASA certification for the T-6C supports the progression of our contract with UKMFTS, and additionally opens up opportunities to provide a proven military training platform to the European market,” said Tom Hammoor, president of Textron Aviation Defense. “This highly capable training platform, further enhanced with exceptional product support, equips our customers with a superior solution for a wide range of mission needs.”

Textron Aviation Defense provides the UKMFTS program with a multitude of support services including engineering services, parts support and maintenance training. In addition, on-site Field Service Representatives will deliver ongoing technical expertise to maintenance personnel.

