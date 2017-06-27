Ariane 5 is Cleared for June 28 Launch

with Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN and GSAT-17

Arianespace’s fourth heavy-lift Ariane 5 to take flight in 2017 is “go” for its Wednesday evening liftoff from the Spaceport in French Guiana, sustaining the launch services company’s mission cadence this year with its full launcher family – which also includes the medium-lift Soyuz and lightweight Vega.

Approval for the June 28 mission – designated Flight VA238 in Arianespace’s launcher family numbering system – was granted today after the Launch Readiness Review, which confirmed the “go” status of Ariane 5, its Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN and GSAT-17 satellite payloads, the Spaceport’s infrastructure and the network of downrange tracking stations.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Land Mobile Radio Market 2017-2021

The total payload carried on Flight VA238 is approximately 10,177 kg., with the mission lasting 39 minutes from liftoff to deployment of the two spacecraft passengers.

One launch at the service of three operators

Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN is positioned as the upper passenger on Ariane 5, and will be released first during the flight, followed by GSAT-17’s deployment from the launcher’s lower payload position.

Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN is a two-payload “condosat” produced by Thales Alenia Space for Hellas Sat and Inmarsat. Once in orbit, the Hellas Sat 3 component will deliver direct-to-home and telecom services to maintain and expand Hellas Sat’s business reach; while the Inmarsat S EAN component provides the satellite portion of Inmarsat’s new European Aviation Network.

Built using the Thales Alenia Space Spacebus 4000C4 platform, Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN has a liftoff mass of 5,780 kg.

GSAT-17 was manufactured by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to expand this national space agency’s current fleet of 17 telecommunications satellites. It will provide continuity of Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) in Normal C and Upper Extended C bands, as well as Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) in S-band and Data Relay and Search & Rescue services in UHF band.

Source : Arianespace