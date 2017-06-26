ITAR/EAR Boot Camp-2 days Seminar

Licensing Under the 600 Series And Understanding Defense Trade Controls

12 September, 2017 - 13 September, 2017, Annapolis, MD, United States

Compliance with the Federal Regulations is a Critical Component of Your Corporate Strategic Image

Avoid Costly Fines & Penalties Through Your Compliance with and Understanding of the EAR & ITAR.



Basics of the ITAR Topics Include:

Understanding State/DDTC and the Export Control Reform (ECR)

The Order of Review, Specially Designed & the Commodity Jurisdiction Process

Understanding ITAR -Controlled Technical Data & the Public Domain

How to Complete a DSP-5

Licensing Non-U.S. Persons

Utilizing ITAR Exemptions

Exemptions Violations & Lessons Learned

Basics of the EAR Topics Include:

Understanding Commerce/BIS & the Regulations

The Ten General Prohibitions & Red Flags

Reading the ECCN, Reasons for Control & Country Charts

Preparing License & Classification Requests using SNAP-R

License Exceptions & the Strategic Trade Authorization (STA)

Due Diligence: Preventing Violations

Recordkeeping & Compliance Under the EAR





"The small group discussions are an extremely effective learning tool. The exercises and small class size are a major plus that keeps us coming back to attend ECS seminars."

Director of Export Compliance, Northrop Grumman



"The venues are always conducive to learning and the quality of instructors as former State Department Licensing Officers is unparalleled."

Program Manager, Military Systems Group

Instructors:

Suzanne Palmer, President, Export Compliance Solutions, is a former Licensing Officer at the State Department, Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC) and has over 15 years of direct experience in the U.S. defense industry. After leaving the State Department, Ms. Palmer joined Northrop Grumman's Electronic Systems in Baltimore and then went on to work at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab. Ms. Palmer combined this unique experience to found ECS in 2003. The ECS team provides training to help compliance officials successfully apply U.S. export control regulations and establish viable export compliance programs. Ms. Palmer has worked on the Defense Trade Advisory Group (DTAG), was appointed to serve as a Special Compliance Officer (SCO) for a company operating under a Consent Agreement and is an active speaker for various professional organizations.



Mal Zerden was the Division Chief of the Aircraft Division in the Department of State’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls. During his 27 years in DDTC, Mr. Zerden either licensed or supervised the licensing of almost every category covered by the USML. He reviewed the work of licensing analysts and signed off on Commodity Jurisdiction requests and Agreements. Mr. Zerden interpreted the regulations for U.S. industry, other U.S. Government agencies and foreign governments. He interpreted the ITAR for Customs officials (CBP and ICE) and trained officers from those organizations. He provided support to law enforcement organizations and testified at trials that involved violations of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA).

