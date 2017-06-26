Saab receives Self-Protection Systems order for H225M Caracal helicopters

Defence and security company Saab has received a contract from Airbus Helicopters for the IDAS integrated electronic warfare self-protection systems for H225M Caracal multirole utility helicopters.

Saab’s Integrated Defensive Aids Suite (IDAS) protects the crew by enhancing platform survivability in sophisticated, diverse and dense threat environments. The system provides timely warning against radar, laser and infrared (IR) guided threats and automatically deploys the appropriate countermeasures.





“This order confirms Saab´s strong position as a supplier of world class airborne self-protection systems, which improves the customer’s operational capabilities,” says Anders Carp, head of Saab business area Surveillance.

Production of the IDAS self-protection system will take place in 2017- 2018 at Saab Grintek Defence premises in Centurion, South Africa, with deliveries scheduled for 2020.

“Saab has a longstanding relationship with Airbus and the order of our effective and reliable IDAS system reaffirms our partnership,” says Trevor Raman, CEO of Saab Grintek Defence.

The system has a long and successful history with proven capability on many airborne platforms such as the Saab 2000, Agusta-Westland A109, Super Lynx 300, Boeing CH-47 Chinook, Denel Rooivalk and Oryx, Eurocopter Cougar, Puma and Super Puma, NH Industries NH90, C-130 and L100 Hercules, Sukhoi Su-30MKM. Deliveries are ongoing for the HAL Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B)