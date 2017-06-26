Metal Shark Wins $54 M US Navy Contract to Build Near Coastal Patrol Vessels

Louisiana-based shipbuilder Metal Shark has been selected by the US Navy to build Near Coastal Patrol Vessels (NCPVs) for United States partner nations through the Department of Defense Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.

Metal Shark’s proposal was selected by Naval Sea Systems Command from a field of six competing shipyards.





Under the terms of the award, potentially worth upwards of $54 million, Metal Shark will build up to thirteen 85-foot Defiant-class welded aluminum cutters for the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and other United States partner nations. Additionally, Metal Shark will supply electro-optical infrared sensors, diagnostic equipment, in-country reactivation, crew familiarization, and test support to NCPV operators.

The new vessels are based on Damen Shipyards’ Stan Patrol 2606 design, tailored by Metal Shark to suit the requirements of the NCPV mission. The versatile cutter can accommodate a wide range of mission profiles including search and rescue, border patrol, police and customs duties, counter-narcotics operations, and securing waters of economic importance.

Key attributes of Damen’s Stan Patrol 2606 include excellent performance and seakeeping, large payload capacity, economical operating cost, and proven durability. Metal Shark has applied its own enhancements to Damen’s standardized patrol platform to provide the crew-friendly functionality found on other Metal Shark patrol craft.

“The NCPV award is the first result of a multi-year collaboration between Damen and Metal Shark,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. “The Damen team has consistently provided us with outstanding technical support, their designs are thoroughly proven in service across a range of markets, and their global service network has proven to be a very powerful selling feature. Metal Shark is eager to begin NCPV construction and showcase our capabilities as we quickly and efficiently build and deliver these state of the art patrol cutters.”

“Metal Shark has long impressed us with their ambitious growth and their considerable engineering resources,” said Jan van Hogerwou, Damen Shipyards’ North American VP of New Construction. “Damen is proud to now become a part of the Metal Shark growth story as we work together to deliver this newest fleet of Stan Patrol vessels to military operators worldwide. We look forward to working closely with Metal Shark not only on this program, but also as we continue to collaborate on other opportunities in the pipeline.”

Source : Metal Shark - view original press release