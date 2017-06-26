GD Delivers 10,000th ATC Radio to FAA and US DoD

The CM-300/350 V2 radios replace legacy ground-to-air, air traffic control radios in more than 2,000 FAA locations and multiple U.S. military installations, including Andrews Air Force base.

General Dynamics Mission Systems radio products team delivered the 10,000th CM-300/350 VHF-UHF V2 radio, providing advanced, network-ready, ground-to-air communications to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as part of the NEXCOM 2 modernization program. These digital, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) radios provide high-quality communication among air traffic controllers and pilots flying in the National Airspace System (NAS). The first FAA-certified CM-300/350 V2 radios were delivered to the FAA in 2014.

The CM-300/350 V2 radios improve communications reliability and safety of flight. The replace legacy ground-to-air radios in FAA facilities and military installations. According to the latest FAA Fielded Reliability Report, the CM-300/350 V2 radios are averaging 398,000 hours Fielded Mean Time Between Failure (FMTBF) across 266 operational terminal sites monitored. Additionally, U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command, Air Forces in Europe and the U.S. Navy chose the CM-300/350 V2 radios to replace legacy air traffic control (ATC) radios. As software-defined radios, they can accommodate expanding future Air Traffic Management ground infrastructure requirements through software updates.





“The CM-300/350 V2 radios meet the dynamic communications requirements of air traffic control centers, commercial airports, military air stations and range installations,” said Paul Parent, vice president of Radio Programs and Products for General Dynamics Mission Systems.

The NEXCOM 2 contract, awarded to General Dynamics Mission Systems in 2012, delivers certified CM-300/350 V2 VHF and UHF radios replacing outdated, ground-to-air, air traffic control radios, some of which are almost 50 years old.

The CM-300/350 VHF-UHF V2 radios are built at General Dynamics Mission Systems’ Scottsdale, Ariz., facility.

Source : General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) - view original press release