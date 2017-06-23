World's 1st CAE-built Bombardier C Series Aircraft FFS Upgraded to Level D by Transport Canada, FAA, EASA and MOLIT (South Korea)

The qualification by the civil aviation authorities represents a new milestone in the pilot-training activities for the C Series aircraft program

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft and CAE (NYSE:CAE)(TSX:CAE) announced today, during the International Paris Air Show, that Transport Canada, the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority, the European Aviation Safety Agency and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) have qualified the world's first C Series aircraft full-flight simulator (FFS) to Level D, the highest qualification for flight simulators. The Bombardier C Series FFS, located at the Bombardier Training Centre in Montréal, is the first C Series FFS to receive Level D qualification.

"This Level D qualification represents another milestone reached in the C Series aircraft program and allows pilots to complete all their training in the simulator before they fly the real aircraft," said Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Services and Q400 Aircraft Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "With this qualification, our simulator reproduces to the highest level of fidelity, the characteristics of the C Series aircraft, as certified by the civil aviation authorities."





"We are proud to highlight another key milestone with the achievement of the highest-level qualification for the first C Series full-flight simulator in the world," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "This highlights years of collaboration with our longstanding partner Bombardier in the development of the simulator. We are honored to contribute to ensuring Bombardier customers receive the highest fidelity training for its C Series aircraft."

The C Series aircraft is manufactured by the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, an affiliate of the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft segment of Bombardier Inc.

There are currently in operation, or on order, a total of five CAE-built C Series simulators worldwide.

