Cyber Intelligence Europe 2017 Conference
- 5 September, 2017 - 7 September, 2017, Bucharest, Romania
Cyber Security is continuing to be a major concern for many European governments and the threat is becoming greater each year. Cyber Intelligence Europe will provide in-depth case studies of recent threats and attacks faced to government infrastructures.
Many governments are increasing their focus on developing strong cyber defence strategies against possible attacks. With this in mind, our 5th annual Cyber Intelligence Europe conference and exhibition will bring together leading public sector officials who will discuss their cyber security plans, strategies and current capabilities.
The conference will also provide in-depth case studies on recent cybercrimes being faced to computer systems and response countermeasures to cybercrimes that are faced. There is an importance for governments across Europe to share information on recent attacks to help with threat intelligence techniques.
We are pleased to be hosting the event once again in Bucharest, Romania where the new government will be placing a focus on building their cyber security plan and strategy for the next few years.
Why Attend?
- Analysis the regions cyber security plans, strategies and capabilities
- Understand cybercrimes faced to government infrastructures
- Discuss the importance of information sharing between nations/governments
- Focus on cyber threat intelligence techniques
- Network with leading public sector officials from across EMEA
- Learn different types of attacks being faced to government computer systems
- Review the latest cyber defence products available from the private sector
Speakers
- Ambassador Sorin Ducaru, Assistant Secretary General, Emerging Security Challenges Division, NATO
- Brigadier General Hermann Kaponig, Commander of the ICT & Cyber Defence Command, Federal Ministry of Defence and Sports, Austria
- Natalia Spinu, Head, Cyber Security Center (CERT-GOV-MD), Moldova
- Arman Grigoryan, Head of National Cyber Security Center, Institute for National Strategic Studies (INSS), Ministry of Defence, Armenia
- Eirik Troones Hansen, Police Prosecutor, Cyber Crime Investigation Section, National Criminal Investigation Service, National Police Force, Norway
- Koryak Uzan, Managing Partner, Prodaft
- Salvador Llopis Sanchez, Project Officer, Cyber Defence Technology, European Defence Agency
- Mustafa Afyonluoglu, Chief Cyber Security and e-Government Expert, Turkey
- Eugen Valeriu Popa, Vice President, Strategikon
- Rami Efrati, Former Head of the Private and Civilian Sector, Israeli National Cyber Directorate (INCD)
- Professor Mitko Stoykov, Military-Political Problems of Security, Defence Advanced Research Institute, Ministry of Defence, Bulgaria
