Bombardier Continues to Build Momentum with Successful Paris Air Show

Orders and commitments for up to US$ 2 billion

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft concluded a successful week at the 2017 International Paris Air Show, where it had the opportunity to connect with customers from around the world and announced up to US$2 billion in orders and other commitments.

“We are concluding the airshow with solid momentum, and I am very pleased with the level of interest and activity we are seeing in all of our aircraft programs,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.





“With our unique product portfolio, we are the leader in the market segment below 150 seats, and the orders and commitments, from multiple operators, for over 60 Q400 aircraft announced during the airshow are clear demonstrations that Bombardier already has innovative solutions that meet market requirements for larger and higher-performance turboprops.”

The airshow was also an opportunity for Bombardier to showcase the CS300 aircraft alongside launch operator airBaltic.

“As the momentum continues to build up following the successful first year in service of the C Series aircraft, we are pleased that airlines around the world are demonstrating growing interest as they witness the C Series performance and hear about the overwhelming positive feedback from passengers and our launch operators,” added Fred Cromer.

On June 21, 2017, Ilyushin Finance and Co. (IFC) and an undisclosed airline have signed a framework agreement on the lease of six CS300 aircraft. IFC ordered 20 CS300 aircraft under an agreement signed with Bombardier in 2013.

The C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, an affiliate of the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft segment of Bombardier Inc. manufactures the C Series aircraft.

